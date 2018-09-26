Did Nicki Minaj Make Future Choose Between Working With Cardi B or Going On NickiHNDRXX Tour?

Gworl.

There’s been a lot of talk lately about people “stopping each others bags.” That was one of the frustrations Cardi B expressed in her statement released directly after the infamous NY Fashion week incident.

Well Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked is spilling hot tea on just one of Nicki’s alleged bag stopping effort. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Future was suppose to have a feature on Bardi’s “Drip” record featuring Migos.

Future’s version of the record has leaked online:

Jason broke the new yesterday on his Dash Radio show:

Now do remember, Nicki and Future’s tour was cancelled due to low ticket sales in the U.S and ‘Drip’ went on to get licensed for a Mountain Dew commercial.

Looked like Future missed out on a good residual BAG. yikes.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: