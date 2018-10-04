‘Ray Donovan’ Actor Pooch Hall Arrested For DUI And Allowing His Two-Year-Old Drive Him While Drunk

Actor Marion ‘Pooch ‘ Hall who you may know from the hit series ‘Ray Donovan’ or as I like to call him, ‘Derwin Davis’ from CW/ BET’s The Game, was arrested for DUI and Felony Child Endangerment after allegedly allowing his two-year-old son to drive.

Wednesday evening around 7:30p witnesses in Burbank, CA. called 911 after seeng the toddler steering the wheel before the car veered off the road, smashing into a parked car.

Thankfully, there were no injuries. Hall was arrested and remains in jail as of this morning on $100,000 bail. His two-year-old son was released to his wife.

Police reports says Mr. Hall was over 3x the legal alcohol limit.

Moral of the story is: call an Uber. Because driving drunk and allowing a two-year-old drive is basically the same thing.

