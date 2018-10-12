Kinky Star, Robert Ri’chard Calls In To Discuss New Movie

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Robert Ri’chard called in to Angie Ange in the Morning to discuss his new movie Kinky and participate in today’s Cuff Card.

Emmy award-winning actor and entrepreneur Robert Ri’chard. Ri’chard is known for his roles in “Coach Carter,” “Chocolate City,” and is the star of the new Jean Claude Lamarre film, “Kinky” in theaters October 12, 2018.

Set in the affluent community of Buckhead, Atlanta, KINKY follows Dr. Joyce Carmichael (Dawn Richard), a talented, yet introverted surgeon at Sinai Hospital, who is struggling with the fact that she is still single despite all her professional successes. Joyce’s strict Christian upbringing is a constant source of internal conflict for her and limits the men she dates. Upon a chance encounter with handsome Investor Darrin Bernard (Robert Ri’chard), Joyce immediately begins a whirlwind romance with the wealthy businessman and entrepreneur. It isn’t long before Joyce begins to explore her own sexual fantasies, and convinces Darrin to join her in S&M sex. This leads them into further and further exploration into this world, which is traditionally considered taboo in the conservative and upscale black community of Buckhead. Patriot Releasing is handling U.S. and North American distribution for Kinky.

