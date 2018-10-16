Eva Marcille Is Marred! See The Gorgeous Photos [PHOTOS]

Eva Marcilleis officially married. The former America’s Next Top Model winner and her beau, former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling exchanged vows in a lavish Atlanta ceremony over the weekend. Even Eva’s Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates were in attendance.

The couples infant son Mikey was on hand in a custom Dolce & Gabbana tux while daughter Marley Rae was on flower girl duties. Even better? Anthony Hamilton kicked off the reception, once more showing that “Eva The Diva” was going to have a show stopping wedding, period.

See some of the precious photos from the wedding below!

