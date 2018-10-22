Common, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby Talk the State of Black Media

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

During CBC Weekend this year, DJ Money from the Angie Ange Morning Show sat down during an intimate panel with cast members of the new ‘The Hate U Give’ movie; Common, Regina Hall and Russell Hornsby.

The cast talked about a range of topics from Voting, to the State of Black Media, roles for people of color, and what it’s been like to be apart of this movie.

The Hate U Give is about Starr Carter (Stenberg) who is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly black, neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is shattered when Starr witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend Khalil at the hands of a police officer. Now, facing pressures from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right. THE HATE U GIVE is based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller by Angie Thomas and stars Amandla Stenberg as Starr, with Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Issa Rae, KJ Apa, Algee Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Common and Anthony Mackie.

