Lifetime Releases ‘Surviving R.Kelly’ Documentary Trailer

To be honest, the last time this TV Network featured an “R.Kelly” he had a fake bald head, remember Aaliyah’s biopic? Seriously, I’m still mad at them about that! LOL

However, it looks like this time they’ve done some serious research. In an all new six part docu-series they’ve interviewed over 50 interviews from not only victims and witnesses but from civil rights activist Tarana Burke, to artist like John Legend, ex-girlfriends and family members.

Watch the super trailer here:

The special three-night-event will air starting Thursday, Jan.3 at 9p with a follow up two hour show Friday, Jan, 4th and the final installment set to air Saturday, January 5th.

