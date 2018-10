As the drama continues, Nicki Minaj reveals that she allegedly has video footage of Cardi B getting beat “really really bad” by Rah Ali.

She goes on to clear up any confusion as too the footage of the never before seen fight, saying she actually has footage on her own camera….

My only question is: when is the last time there was a huge fight in a room filled with people and only one person got the footage?

Questions that make you go hmmmmm.

