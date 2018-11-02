“What’s Poppin!” – Bad Boys 3 / TI Gets Sued For $5M!!!

Follow @AngieAngeAm
Hola, ok…Bad Boys 3 has been confirmed by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence!
TI is getting sued..for $5M for Flik Tokens!
Tekashi is calling “fake news” on the story that goons tried to chase him in NY!
