Record Breaking Early Voter Turnout In Maryland

U.S. Citizens Head To The Polls To Vote In Presidential Election

Many Marylanders early voted making it a record-breaking turnout and bringing in the highest number of early voters for a governor’s race.

More than 100,000 people hit the polls just Thursday alone, bringing the number of early voters to more than 665,000 for the eight-day stretch.

Your next chance to vote is on Election Day next Tuesday.

 

 

Record Breaking Early Voter Turnout In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com

