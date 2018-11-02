Many Marylanders early voted making it a record-breaking turnout and bringing in the highest number of early voters for a governor’s race.

More than 100,000 people hit the polls just Thursday alone, bringing the number of early voters to more than 665,000 for the eight-day stretch.

Your next chance to vote is on Election Day next Tuesday.

“QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

Record Breaking Early Voter Turnout In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com