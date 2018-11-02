Many Marylanders early voted making it a record-breaking turnout and bringing in the highest number of early voters for a governor’s race.
More than 100,000 people hit the polls just Thursday alone, bringing the number of early voters to more than 665,000 for the eight-day stretch.
Your next chance to vote is on Election Day next Tuesday.
Record Breaking Early Voter Turnout In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com
