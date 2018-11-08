A video of a student hitting a Baltimore high school teacher has gone viral around social media Wednesday. A student from Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore is caught on camera in an altercation with a Baltimore City teacher.
The situation later escalated and the student caught the teacher off guard with an unexpected punch to her face.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Video: Baltimore Teacher Is Punched In Face By Student was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
