Video: Baltimore Teacher Is Punched In Face By Student

public school classroom

Source: Mario Tama / Getty / Getty

A video of a student hitting a Baltimore high school teacher has gone viral around social media Wednesday. A student from Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore is caught on camera in an altercation with a Baltimore City teacher.

The situation later escalated and the student caught the teacher off guard with an unexpected punch to her face.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Video: Baltimore Teacher Is Punched In Face By Student was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

