Chick-Fil-A Can Now Be Delivered To Your Doorstep

The Chick-Fil-A Gods are listening! Getting your favorite waffle fries just got even more convenient.

The popular food chain just announced on Tuesday they’ve now partnered nationwide with DoorDash, the online food delivery app that allows users to order whatever they desire from their phone app.

The companies are actually giving away 200,000 free chicken sandwiches ordered through DoorDash until next Tuesday to celebrate the new deal!

Just use the promo code “CFADELIVERY” on orders at least $5 made after 10:30a local time.

