Anderson Paak stops by the RCU to kick it with Ryan Cameron and drops his wishlist of Atlanta collaborations. The list includes T.I. and Andre 3000 and a host of other amazing Atlanta artists. Check out the video here.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @majicatl

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

[ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=majicatl height=”260”

Anderson Paak Wants To Work With T.I. & André 3000 [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on majicatl.hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: