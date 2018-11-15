Anderson Paak Wants To Work With T.I. & André 3000 [Exclusive Interview]

| 11.15.18
Anderson Paak stops by the RCU to kick it with Ryan Cameron and drops his wishlist of Atlanta collaborations. The list includes T.I. and Andre 3000 and a host of other amazing Atlanta artists. Check out the video here.

