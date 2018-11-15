Anderson Paak stops by the RCU to kick it with Ryan Cameron and drops his wishlist of Atlanta collaborations. The list includes T.I. and Andre 3000 and a host of other amazing Atlanta artists. Check out the video here.
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @majicatl
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
[ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=majicatl height=”260”
Anderson Paak Wants To Work With T.I. & André 3000 [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on majicatl.hellobeautiful.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours