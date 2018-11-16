STREAMED: Anderson .Paak Delivers “Oxnard,” Mike Will Made-It Drops “Creed II” Soundtrack, & More

Mariah Carey — Caution

The Butterfly is back. Four years after dropping Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse, the legendary Mariah Carey returns with her latest full-length album, Caution.

Carey kicks the new set off with a strong statement. “How about you get the fuck out?” she sings on the stinging opener, “GTFO.” “How about you take your things and be on your merry way?” Elsewhere, the 10-track project features Ty Dolla $ign, Slick Rick, Blood Orange, and Gunna. Meanwhile, Nineteen85, DJ Mustard, Skrillex, and Poo Bear are among the album’s producers.

Caution arrives during a Mariah resurgence. Just this week, her fans, known as Lambs, catapulted the singer’s 2001 Glitter soundtrack to the top of the iTunes chart. The fan-driven #JusticeForGlitter campaign resulted in this achievement just in time for the new LP. “Thank you Lambily,” Carey said on “TRL.” “I can’t believe this whole thing with Glitter.”

Now it’s time for the new chapter. Take Caution below.

Anderson .Paak — Oxnard

Anderson .Paak is taking fans on an auditory journey through his hometown with Oxnard. It is the rapper-singer’s debut project through Dr. Dre’s storied Aftermath imprint.

Kendrick Lamar, another one of Dr. Dre’s proteges, appears on the album’s “Tints” single. Other guests include J. Cole, Q-Tip, Pusha T, and D.R.E. Producers include The Good Doctor, 9th Wonder, Om’Mas Keith, Chris Dave, Mell, and Jason Pounds.

Shortly before releasing the new project, Anderson teased the effort with a star-studded video. It included sessions with and appearances by Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, and B.J. The Chicago Kid.

This is a pivotal project for the Southern California native. “I feel like ambition is missing from today’s music,” he recently told Rolling Stone. “This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

Mike WiLL Made-It — Creed II: The Album

Mike WiLL Made-It matches the upcoming Creed II film with a bangin’ soundtrack. The critically-acclaimed producer calls on some famous friends for this effort, making for a star-studded affair.

Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Nas, Rae Sremmurd, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, Gunna, Vince Staples, Ella Mai, and more lend their voices to this soundtrack.

Creed II is slated to arrive in theaters Nov. 21. The sequel, which stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, is a follow-up to the 2015 film. Both extend the storied Rocky film franchise.

Big K.R.I.T. — Thrice X EP

Big K.R.I.T. drops Thrice the dosage with the release of his newest EP. As the title suggests, Thrice X features three new cuts from the critically-lauded wordsmith.

Young Krizzle kicks the new project off with “Higher (King Pt. 6),” which works as the sixth installment in an ongoing series. “When I’m in a jam, help me understand,” raps K.R.I.T. “If I cry tears, am I less of a man?”

Elsewhere, K.R.I.T. rhymes about the questions he’s had to field since leaving Def Jam. “Phone steady ringing off the hip now,” he raps on “Glorious.” “They like, ‘Hear you got a mill, got up out that deal, how it feel?’”

Krizzle closes out the effort with the Supah Mario-produced “Look What I Got.” “Look at the time it took just to get to the top,” he raps on the closer. “Look at the grind I had jus to get me a lot / Look what I got.”

City Girls — Girl Code

After building their own buzz, dropping Period, and collaborating with Drake on “In My Feelings,” the City Girls release their new Girl Code LP.

Cardi B pops up on “Twerk,” Lil Baby lands on “Season,” and Jacquees appears on “Give It A Try.” Mr. Nova, Rico Love, Young Zoe Beats, DJ On Da Beat, and Audio Jones help out behind the boards.

Girl Code arrives in the midst of controversy. J.T. is currently serving jail time on fraud charges, as per Billboard. Meanwhile, Yung Miami has been criticized for comments about homosexuality.

Despite any of these problems, City Girls deliver Girl Code below.

Normani feat. 6lack — “Waves”

Former Fifth Harmony singer Normani is breaking out on her own. Following the group’s amicable hiatus announcement, the singer-songwriter unleashes “Waves,” a new collaboration with 6lack.

The Jonah Cristian-produced mellow cut is all about the back-and-forth in a relationship. “First I blame you, then I want you,” sings Normani. “Fuckin’ hate you then I love you.” She adds: “I can’t help myself / When I have you, wanna leave you / When you’re gone, that’s when I need you / I can’t help myself.”

This is just the latest Norman single to hit the scene. Previous collaborations include “Checklist” with Calvin Harris and “Love Lies” with Khalid. Normani is now prepping her solo debut via Keep Cool/RCA.

Ride the “Waves” below.

ZAYN feat. Nicki Minaj — “No Candle No Light”

British Pop sensation ZAYN teams up with Nicki Minaj for “No Candle No Light.” The new track also boasts involvement from Tushar Apte, Sawyr, and Brian Lee on the production side.

The duo sings about a doomed relationship over a pulsating beat. “I woke up on the wrong side of ya,” they croon together. “You don’t even know that I left, do ya / Can’t handle my love, can’t handle your lies.” Later, they add: “No candle, no light for ya.”

Minaj also provides her own verse on the track. “You know my love ain’t free,” she sings. “Why do you make-believe? / Why do you sell me dreams? / SMS in the morning.”

“No Candle” lands during a tumultuous time for ZAYN. “I hear you guys,” he recently tweeted. “I know you want a date for the album and I do too. The label is holding me back but I promise I am doing everything I can to get my music to you. Thankyou.. You will hear from me soon.”

Birdman & Jacquees — Lost at Sea 2

Two years after the original Lost at Sea, Birdman and Jacquees set sail once more with the sequel.

Out via Cash Money, the new 14-song effort supplies several duets, including “Presidential,” “Free Game,” and “One Way.” To go along with those cuts, Birdman and Jacquees tapped FYB, King Issa, Trey Songz, Neno Calvin, and more.

Quees has stayed busy. Earlier this year, he also unleashed 4275, which featured collaborations with Young Thug, Chris Brown, DeJ Loaf, Jagged Edge, and Baby. Plus, he famously remixed Ella Mai’s “Trip.”

Get Lost at Sea 2 below.

STREAMED: Anderson .Paak Delivers “Oxnard,” Mike Will Made-It Drops “Creed II” Soundtrack, & More was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: