Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire Manager Who Refused To Serve Black Customers

Following a social media backlash, Chipotle reversed its decision to fire a St. Paul, Minnesota manager who refused to serve a group of Black men who allegedly dined and dashed previously at the restaurant.

See Also: Watch: Chili’s Pulled A Waffle House And Tried To Get Black Paying Customers Arrested

The restaurant chain offered to rehire Dominique Moran on Monday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Chipotle fired Moran on Friday after a viral video showed her refusing to serve 21-year-old Masud Ali and his friends. It starts with the manager declining to make the burritos that the men ordered.

“You got to pay because you never have money when you come in here,” Moran says. They argue with her, calling it racist that she believe they don’t have money. Moran walks away and another Chipotle employee later takes over. “We’re not making food unless you have money,” he says, mentioning that he had seen them order food in the store before without paying.

Can a group of young well established African American get a bite to eat after a long workout session. @ChipotleTweets ?? pic.twitter.com/Sj8RaeINj6 — Masud Ali 🍑 (@Masudaliii) November 16, 2018

The company explained that she failed to follow its policy of making food first and then asking the customers to pay at the cash register.

Chipotle clearly didn’t expect a backlash for its decision to fire Moran.

Chipotle offers job back to fired St. Paul manager. https://t.co/eFWXcdB6vT pic.twitter.com/viw8XlQOBM — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) November 19, 2018

News circulated on social media that Ali had apparently posted tweets between 2014 and 2016 in which he joked about his dine-and-dash experiences, including at Chipotle.

Here’s a sample of someone defending the manager.

People pulled up receipts in the comments. They dine and dash frequently, especially chipotle apparently. So sis wasn’t being racist, she legit just recognized them and was doing her job — Scary Mary (@beneVALence_) November 17, 2018

Moran’s supporters also pulled out their checkbooks. A GoFundMe page raised more than $9,000 by Tuesday morning to help the fired manager get through the holidays.

At the same time, many other social media users were perplexed about how the Black men could possibly dine and dash at a Chipotle, where customers are required to pay before receiving their food.

This story doesn't make sense. You literally cannot do a dine and dash at Chipotle's. You have to pay before they give you the food just like the cashier at McDonalds charges you before you get whatever you ordered. — Jon O (@JonO66202988) November 18, 2018

Interestingly, Chipotle was aware of Ali’s dine-and-dash tweets before it fired Moran.

“Our actions were based on the facts known to us immediately after the incident,” including video footage, social media posts and conversations with the customer, manager and employees, the company said in a statement on Sunday, adding that it planned to “retrain and rehire” Moran.

Moran was still undecided on Monday about whether to return to work, saying that she had done nothing wrong.

“I was obviously trying to do the right thing,” Moran said.

SEE ALSO:

Exclusive: Macy’s Apologizes For Holiday Ad Depicting Traditional Families Without Black Dads

Diddy Reportedly Taps TD Jakes To Lead An ‘Extravagant’ Funeral For Kim Porter

Chipotle Yields To Pressure And Offers To Rehire Manager Who Refused To Serve Black Customers was originally published on newsone.com