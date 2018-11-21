IDK Comes Home and Sits with Angie Ange in the Morning

Follow AngieAngeAm On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

IDK ‘formerly known as’ Jay IDK is in town for a show at U Street Music Hall, and with all of his recent success – had to made sure he dropped by the Morning Show to chat with Angie Ange and the team.

While chatting with Angie, he discussed what life has been like since he has been L.A., his upcoming show, and what’s on the horizon.

IDK just dropped his new EP IDK & Friends, which includes features from Wale, Rico Nasty, Denzel Curry and more. Last month, he also released a 15-minute short (which he directed and produced) titled IWASVERYBAD.

IDK & FRIENDS :) TRACKLIST

Poke Poke feat. Thirty Rack

Moral feat. Maxo Kream

Once Upon A Time (Freestyle) feat. Denzel Curry

Bad News feat. Rico Nasty

Stop feat. Q Da Fool

OMG feat. Wale

Good News feat. Domo Genesis

ABOUT IDK

DMV rapper IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) has been on a hot streak since his standout year in 2017. His 2018 single “No Wave” featuring tourmate Denzel Curry gave IDK a catchy, bass-heavy track that led to over three million Spotify plays. A more recent drop however, was IDK’s braggadocious “Lil Arrogant” with Joey Bada$$ and Russ, which immediately landed in the Top 10 on SoundCloud and continues to rise. After releasing the critically-acclaimed album IWASVERYBAD in partnership with Adult Swim, embarking on a sold-out European tour with Joey Bada$$, and an explosive performance at the inaugural Rolling Loud SoCal festival last December, he was rightfully named one of the “Best New Artists of 2017” by Pigeons and Planes and was featured in Red Bull’s 2018 “Artists To Watch” Campaign. IWASVERYBAD is a vivid autobiography of the 25-year-old’s life; it explores the narrative of IDK’s adolescence–a journey of loss, redemption and eventual triumph–retelling the moments that led to his teenage incarceration and confronting the loss of his mother. Featuring guest appearances from Chief Keef, Swizz Beatz, DOOM, Del The Funky Homosapien, Yung Gleesh, Mother Marygold and more, IWASVERYBAD earned a spot on several major publications’ “Best of 2017” lists including Vulture’s “Best Albums of 2017 So Far,” Genius’ “50 Best Albums of 2017,” Noisey’s “36 Best Overlooked Albums of 2017” and DJ Booth’s “50 Best Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of 2017.” Recently, the young rapper released the fiery single “Star” and embarked on the “Mad Man Tour” with A$AP Ferg and Denzel Curry, performing in cities across the United States.

