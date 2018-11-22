Singing Like A Bird: Tekashi 6ix9ine Transferred To Facility For Witnesses Who Cut Deals, Allegedly

Tekashi 6ix9ine talked a tough game on wax and during his wild interviews, but it appears that the currently incarcerated rapper is trying to save his hide. According to the most recent news, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez was taken away to a federal facility normally used by deal-cutting witnesses.

Sources connected to the new detention center tell TMZ … the U.S. Marshals facilitated the transfer Wednesday night. Our sources say 69 specifically asked to be in a unit away from the Crips and the Bloods.

69’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, would not comment on whether his client is trying to cut a deal in return for spilling the beans on others in his racketeering case … he would only tell TMZ the transfer was for “security reasons.” Lazzaro tells us 69 was getting threats from gang members at MDC.

Tekashi, who was behind bars until Wednesday night at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center where he was exposed to other inmates in general population, is now in a unit with “neutral inmates.” Translation — no gang members.

If true, Tekashi 6ix9ine is going to need a hell of a face scrub if he enters witness protection.

