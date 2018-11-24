Nicki Minaj Finessed By Fake Promoters In China [Video]

It looks like Nicki Minaj was led astray by someone in the Far East. So much so she flew 10 hours to perform at a show that wasn’t authorized.

According to Buzz Feed News the First Lady of Young Money Records was allegedly contracted to perform at the Djakarta Warehouse Project festival in Shanghai on November 18. The DWP series originated in Bali, Indonesia and this event was billed as the China edition. But DWP denounced the Chinese concert via a formal statement on their website.

“The event rumored to take place in Shanghai on 17th & 18th of November 2018 is an unauthorized use of DWP trademark. DWP as a brand, has no association with the event.”

Surprisingly Nicki did not put the janky promoters on blast like she has done in the past but she did address her fans in Shanghai promising them she would soon return. “To my real fans in Shanghai and China I love you so much. I’ll be back with a better partner next time okay?”

Thank u Nicki! We are sooo sorry for what happened today and we love u soooo much! Plz come to Shanghai next time PLZ! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/KPnzR4Id41 — Kallie🌸 (@IvaWong23) November 18, 2018

While her followers were appreciative of the heartfelt shout out many were still rightfully upset after forking over 3,000 Yuan ($593 dollars) for tickets. According to Australia’s ABC News concertgoers were informed that the “Anaconda” rapper would not take the stage after waiting two hours. Event organizers claimed sound issues prevented her performing.

Naturally the news of Nicki flying all the way to China for a fake event opened up a very wide lane for slander.

Did @NICKIMINAJ really fly all the way out to China for some bullshit festival??? 😩 Sounds like some Fyre Fest 2.0 clownery… pic.twitter.com/Bk7mdmmu1z — Vinnie Rossiello (@yacousinvinnie) November 18, 2018

Nicki Minaj really flew to China for a fake event…. I— pic.twitter.com/GRA9peJo7k — ROSALIA STAN ACCOUNT (@ho4uu) November 18, 2018

Thankfully the crowd stayed civil and no major incidents were reported.

