We all know Floyd Mayweather enjoys the nicer things in life. The championship winning boxer reportedly dropped $5.3 Million on new jewelry at a Los Angeles jewelry shop.

According to TMZ, Mayweather hit up famous celeb jeweler, Peter Marco to had some new ice to his collection.

His shopping spree consisted of: a 30-carat pear-shaped VVS ring for $2.3 Million, a $2.5 Million diamond bracelet, a yellow gold Cuban necklace and 3 watches.

These expensive purchases may have some of us rethinking our career choices!

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit

Floyd Mayweather Spends $5.3 Million On Jewelry!!! was originally published on Hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: