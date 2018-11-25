Reuben Foster Arrested For Domestic Violence, Cut By The 49ers

Reuben Foster got dropped like a bad habit by the San Francisco 49ers after he was arrested for domestic violence. The linebacker allegedly slapped a woman he was seeing in the face in Tampa Bay.

According to news reports Foster got into a verbal altercation that led to the Linebacker slapping his live-in girlfriend’s cell phone out her hand and in the face. He also pushed her.

After the 49ers found out that their star linebacker was in trouble yet again, they decided to cut him.

The San Francisco 49ers are releasing Reuben Foster. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 25, 2018

After Foster’s last incident, the team reportedly let him know that any more trouble would lead to his exit. I guess he didn’t believe them.

