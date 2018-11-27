“What’s Poppin!” – Creed Breaks The Box Office / ATL Housewife Shocker!!

Hola, ok…so the 2nd installment of Creed…did major box office numbers and made history!!!

Things are shaking up in the ATL Housewives season…with the DeVoe’s admitting that they had an “open” marriage!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Lil Mo comes for Queen Naija’s Soul Cypher performance at the Soul Train Awards!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: