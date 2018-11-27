CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Creed Breaks The Box Office / ATL Housewife Shocker!!

Michael B Jordan

Source: Warner Bros / MGM

Hola, ok…so the 2nd installment of Creed…did major box office numbers and made history!!!

Things are shaking up in the ATL Housewives season…with the DeVoe’s admitting that they had an “open” marriage!

Lil Mo comes for Queen Naija’s Soul Cypher performance at the Soul Train Awards!

