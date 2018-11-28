[Music Video] Zeze by Kodak Black x Travis Scott x Offset

Kodak Black is home! Fresh out the bean, yet, still on probation, Kodak Black seeks nonviolent content, & a short budget for his ascending record. I didn’t know if this music video was an official release or behind the scenes, but taking a page out of Young Thug’s unconventionally shot, Wyclef Jean music video, the Zeze video takes a seat from the director’s immediate point-of-view. Unlike Young Thug, Kodak Black definitely showed up to the music video set, and surprisingly to the staff, so did Travis Scott & Offset.

Learned from the content of the project, the South Florida rapper proudly flags the Haitian colors in a representation of the Floridian Zoe Pound (Zeze) population.

