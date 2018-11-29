[Music Video] “Casper” by Takeoff

Takeoff goes real extraterrestrial for his latest visuals in Casper
From his debut album, The Last Rocket, the youngest of the 3 Migo members debuted his second single record Casper; personally one of my favorites from the project. Once known for being left off Bad and Boujee, Takeoff has grown into his celebrity being known as the most lyrical Migo! The Last Rocket debuted on Billboard’s Top 200, landing at #4.
Although the album received a RARE 7.7/10 rating from Pitchfork.com – “he is the trio’s best rapper, with the most promising career prospects outside of the group”, Takeoff’s solo sales did horrible with 49,000 album-equivalent units (including 5,000 in pure album sales).
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours