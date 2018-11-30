Queen Naija Speaks On Dealing With Fame [EXCLUSIVE]

Queen Naija Speaks On Dealing With Fame [EXCLUSIVE]

Queen Naija stopped by 97.9 The Beat to talk with the Veda Loca in the Morning crew about:

  • How she deals with fame
  • YouTube success
  • Tour life
  • Her love for lemonade, chocolate cake, and shrimp
  • “Queen” and “Karma”
  • Life choices
  • Dealing with the Internet trolls
  • The struggle of co-parenting in two states and deciding on school for the baby, and prepping for baby #2
  • Reality show rumors
  • The Lil’ Mo shade
  • And more

Check out the exclusive video above, shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Queen Naija Speaks On Dealing With Fame [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

