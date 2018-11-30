Queen Naija Speaks On Dealing With Fame [EXCLUSIVE]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Queen Naija stopped by 97.9 The Beat to talk with the Veda Loca in the Morning crew about:

How she deals with fame

YouTube success

Tour life

Her love for lemonade, chocolate cake, and shrimp

“Queen” and “Karma”

Life choices

Dealing with the Internet trolls

The struggle of co-parenting in two states and deciding on school for the baby, and prepping for baby #2

Reality show rumors

The Lil’ Mo shade

And more

Check out the exclusive video above, shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

