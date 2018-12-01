Former President George HW Bush Dead

It’s been reported that former President George HW Bush passed away in Houston at age 94. He served in the White house from 1989 – 1993 as the 41st President. His wife Barbara Bush also died earlier this year.

His son Former President George W Bush Released a statement after his passing….

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announced that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” his son President George W. Bush said in a statement released Friday night.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: