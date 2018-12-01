” data-medium-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15436850094832.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=300&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15436850094832.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=1024&strip=all class=”wp-image-788187″ src=”https://ionehiphopwired.files.wordpress.com/2018/12/15436850094832.jpg?w=600&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Oslo, Norway.” width=”600″ height=”400″ /> Source: PYMCA / Getty

The hits keep coming with the Tekashi 6ix9ine case and this latest bit of news shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Cops believe the alleged Bloods gang member ordered a hit on Chief Keef’s cousin in New York and video of him allegedly discussing the crime attempt.

TMZ reports:

TMZ broke the story … Tekashi FaceTime’d Keef’s cousin, Tadoe, in late May and repeatedly asked for his location. The conversation went down on camera, in broad daylight, and we posted that video last week. At the end of the convo, the Brooklyn rapper clearly says, “I got a 30 pack on him right now, Blood.”

The translation, we’re told, is putting a $30k bounty on someone. Law enforcement sources tell us … investigators working on the June 2 attempted shooting of Chief Keef are now convinced 6ix9ine ordered the hit.

As we reported, someone opened fire on Keef while he was outside the W Hotel in Times Square. We’re told Tadoe was standing nearby at the time — and the “30 pack” video changes NYPD’s perspective on the shooting.

One law enforcement source said, “This is no coincidence. We believe the video is directly related to the crime. We believe Tekashi69 ordered the hit on Tadoe — who we now believe is the intended target.”

Charges have not been filed in the case but NYPD do have two persons of interest including one person connected to Tekashi.

—

Photo: Getty

Ya Think?: Cops Say Tekashi 6ix9ine Ratted Himself Out Over Ordering Hit On Chief Keef’s Cousin was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: