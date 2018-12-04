Diva Unfiltered Ep. 11 “Holiday Balls”

Unapologetic. Unrepentant and Unfiltered. Dominique Da Diva, host of the number one midday radio show in Washington, DC is not here to offend you but here to offend, well, everybody! And she’s bringing her best friend, Media personality, Chey Parker along for the ride. This dynamic duo dishes on everything Hip Hop, Fashion and Millennial Pop culture. So pull your panties out of a bunch and press play!

In This Episode, Diva & Chey GET UNFILTERED about black struggle love on this season’s Love & HipHop NY, what trends songs and slang words they’d like to leave in 2018, first quarter goals and a reminder as to why they started this #Unfiltered.

