Cardi B and Offset are Calling it Quits?!

Why am I up caring about Cardi B and Offset? Well because I think I’m shocked buuuut lowkey not. Definitely wouldn’t wish heart break on my worst enemy so I’m hopeful that this ends amicably for all parties involved. With them being publicly married for less than 2 years, I’m sure this is going to get interesting. After a crazy successful year for both Cardi B and Offset, you’d think we’d close out 2018 with y’all still yelling “yaaaas goals”. This is Cardi’s year in number one; she’s breaking records, still appearing on features (twerk ANTHEMS sis) and honestly has amazed us all year long. She has a daughter with Offset named Kulture who was born earlier this year also… but that hasn’t stopped the rumors about infidelity on Offsets part. But a rumored threesome offer?! Peep the tea here…

Oh and Offset’s reply to this? He commented “y’all won” on Cardi’s announcement Instagram post and kept it moving. Is it really over? I don’t know – but with the rumors swirling, 2018 is still petty as hell!