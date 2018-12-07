CLOSE
Tierra Whack Closes Out 2018 With A Grammy Nomination

Roots Picnic 2018

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Everything involved with Philadelphia this year feels like it’s bound for greatness. From music, sports, business, if Philadelphia was apart in the stock market, we’d be one of the most coveted stocks to invest into. But this isn’t an article to relish in all the success Philadelphia has obtained this year, this is a just a celebratory congratulations to TIERRA WHACK, who has been nominated for a Grammy!

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards has just released its nomination list, and like usual, is full of some of the biggest artists in the industry. This year, Philly will be in full representation with Tierra Whack being nominated for the “Best Music Video”.

 

The full nominations list includes The Carters “Apeshit”, Childish Gambino “This Is America”, Joyner Lucas “I’m Not Racist”, Janelle Monáe “PYNK”, and Tierra Whack “Mumbo Jumbo”.

 

Tierra is competing with some heavy hitters in this category, but without doubt, you can’t argue the visual creativity behind her videos, especially with the incredible visual role out from her last project.

This is just the start for Tierra, and we’re sure this won’t be her last major award nomination! Congrats once again!

Bri + Tierra

Source: @JustInMyView / Meek Mill Brings Tierra Whack out on stage at Made In America

Meek Mill

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

Meek Mill at Made In America 2018

