Nipsey Hussle was involved in a nightclub brawl last night after being mistaken for fellow West coast rapper O.T. Genasis. Things got a little heated and security was forced to use Tasers. apparently Genasis got into a fight with a man earlier that night in the club. Nipsey arrived wearing a similar shirt os O.T. and was confronted by the same man. No arrest were made and no one was hurt.

