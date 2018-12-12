Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fans were overjoyed when they heard “Bad Boys 3” would really be happening. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are set to give us one more installment of the hit movie, but not by themselves.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Romeo just announced on social media that he will be joining the cast and can’t wait to act alongside people he looks up to the most. The film is set to be released in January of 2020.

SEE ALSO: Angela Simmons & Romeo Respond To Messy Questions About “Growing Up Hip Hop” Cast Mates [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In other news, a video has made it’s way around social media of Yung Miami and Kodak Black allegedly getting engaged. Kodak announced that it isn’t true and when he decides to pop the big question it will be a more magical moment.

Lastly, Lil Wayne dropped a new album this year and Headkrack had to show his love to the rapper. He mentioned that Lil Wayne has been in the game since the late 90’s and continues to rock out as well as give fans a great project every time.

See photos of Lil Wayne below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Romeo Miller Lands Role In “Bad Boys 3” Film was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com