Kenya Moore Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Girl Brooklyn Doris [PHOTO]

Kenya Moore is a proud mommy for the first time and she just shared the first photo of her baby girl, Brooklyn Doris.

The 47-year-old Moore gave birth on November 4 after complications during her pregnancy but now mom and baby girl are both healthy and happy. “I finally have everything I’ve dreamed of,” she told PEOPLE. “She’s so perfect in so many ways, this little angel … so beautiful. I feel so blessed. It’s all been so worth it.”

PHOTO CREDIT: People / Audra Melton

