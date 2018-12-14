The holidays are knocking, so let’s open the door! With so many hot products on the market, it may be hard to choose the coolest items for your teens. Don’t get overwhelmed by all the tech offerings out there! This holiday, HelloBeautiful.com got you covered. From the latest smart phones trending to the brightest LED TV’s, scroll through our official holiday guide and find out which 8 Toys and Tech Millennial Are Sweating This Season.

Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB Smartphone, Black

Audio brilliance. Amazing surround sound. The new Galaxy S9 from Samsung will top your teens holiday list this year. Imagine all the fun they will have creating emoji’s, snapping selfies, and watching the coolest videos and TV shows straight from their mini screen. Boasting a 400 GB MicroSD card, this beautiful phone with Facial Recognition will have enough storage for all their images, files and more.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones with Google Assistant – Silver

Made for the coolest and hippest kids on the block, the hottest wireless headphones with noise cancellation on the market, Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless headphones II, will have your teens going crazy when they crack open the box. With their voice, they can control music -cue up Cardi B. and the Migos – plus send and receive texts! Designed with premium materials, the QuietComfort 35 headphones offer up to 20 hours of wireless listening per charge. Another bonus – Siri is on deck to serve as a virtual assistant.

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Gaming Console, Black

Kiss the outdoors goodbye – well, just for a little while. Once your teens get a hold of the new Sony PlayStation 4 Gaming Console this holiday, they’ll be stuck to their screens. Boasting 1TB of storage, powerful graphics, amazing video quality and speed, the all new PlayStation 4 is the slimmer version of the original PS4. Other fine features to fall in love with include, Blu-ray technology, PlayStationVR and Dual Shock4 wireless controllers. Game on.

HP 14” Full HD Chromebook

HP’s Full HD Chromebook is the answer for busy teens who want to get online, surf the web and get their tasks down in a flash. Built with 4GB of memory, 100 GB of Google Drive storage and an Intel Celeron Processor, there shouldn’t be any excuses when it comes to getting the work done. Stylish and sleek, this HP beauty in Snow White is the perfect edition to tech-driven teens who want their own computer for the holidays!

Fuji Instax Mini 7 Instant Camera

Flick away with Fuji’s Instax Mini 7 Instant Camera. Boasting auto flash and an automatic adjustment, your kids will enjoy the power of this beautiful point-and-shoot. Taking it back to the old school, your Fuji Instax comes with a free 10-pack of film. This darling device also takes amazing pictures when the lighting is low.

TCL Roku 32” Class HD 720p Smart TV

Get in the zone with TCL Roku 32” Class HD 720p Smart TV. The millennial in your life will feel like they are front row at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s OTRII concert or right on the field during an Atlanta Falcon’s football game while watching their Roku TV. Built with 720p HD resolution and an intuitive interface, sit back with your kids and have a blast streaming over 500,000 movies and shows. Don’t forget, the TCL Roku 32” is a great screen for intense gaming!

Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage

Get ready for non-stop action! When your kids get a hold of the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage, they won’t want to walk away from it. Standing over 3ft tall, the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage stores over 140 cars. With tons of play zones including a drive-up diner and car wash, your kids imagination will run wild during the holiday break!

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro

In a flash – your teens will download and use their favorite apps, binge-watch on all their favorite shows and check email with Lenovo’s Yoga Tab 3 Pro! The highly visual tablet which is also great for gaming is perfect for millennial on the go. Designed with the capability to project movies to a wall, your home will be the new place for entertainment. A few additional features that make the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 a perfect gift for the holidays – it’s splash proof and boasts up to 18 hours on one charge. That’s great news for Xfinity Comcast customers! Watch on!

