Man Weaves & Beard Pieces?! Wade The Barber Speaks On “Units”

Wade the Barber came in to clear up a few things and answer all the questions about Man weaves. The first thing he cleared up was that the preferred name is a “Unit” not Man Weave.

Wade never claims to be the creator of this method and shares that this has been going on in Hollywood for years. He says you’d be surprised at how many of your favorite actors and athletes have had this treatment. Wade also gives us a little insight on his journey. He says a lot of men have been in tears after feeling hair back on their heads, people have gained confidence and so much more!

DJ Money was very intrigued and had lots of questions. Can you go swimming? is a question that Wade gets a lot.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: