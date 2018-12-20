Yvonne Orji aka Molly give us all access for “Jesus & Jollof”

Yvonne Orji aka Molly from HBO’s Insecure gave Angie Ange all access for her first ever live recording of her hit podcast “Jesus & Jollof”.

Yvonne Orji grew up in PG County and shared that she would always listen to Angie Ange while driving around the city. Yvonne also shared that being able to present this podcast at her alma mater, George Washington University as a collaboration with their African Student Association, was very special to her. Be on the lookout for so much from her coming in 2019!

