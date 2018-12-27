August Alsina’s Loses Sister To Battle With Cancer

August Alsina lost someone else special. He took to Instagram yesterday (December 26) to share that his sister passed away from cancer on Christmas night.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

His sister, Chandra, was the mother to his three nieces he said he’ll take on daddy duties with now. The news comes just a few years after the girls dad, his brother, was killed. Alsina is heartbroken not only for his loss, but for nieces who’ve now lost both parents.

“Chandra… @_chachacha My Sister, My friend, life giver to my nieces, my hair magician, my biggest supporter, my number one fan,” wrote the “Wait” performer. “We lost such a beautiful soul on Christmas Night To the battle with cancer. I am Utterly devastated & Deeply shattered! Not only for myself, but for my 3 little nieces, whom are now robbed of BOTH parents,” he wrote in a dedication video to his sister.

“First they killed Mel, Now Cancer has stolen you,” he continues. “What is life? Why is life? Why is THIS life? I’m calling on God for the answers. I don’t question God but THIS I’m not in agreement with. After Mel left I was always pushing you and hard on you about figuring out life’s direction & purpose for yourself..encouraging your entrepreneurship with mostly my fear speaking. Afraid & wanting my nieces to see an example of hustle, drive, determination and confidence through you so that they’d follow suit as young women.”

August continued, “I have trouble accepting the fact that you’re gone, so it’ll be like we’re just going for a while without seeing each other Someday hopefully I’ll find you where you are, where Peace is. Please say hello to Melvin & hug him for me, & just ask God to cover the emotions of the girls and allow their hearts to be open, accepting and able to receive love…I’m a DAD now & I have 3 daughters, & i don’t know the slightest thing about it or where to start but unfortunately I/we know loss too well.”

Our prayers are with him and his family during this time.

August Alsina’s Loses Sister To Battle With Cancer was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com