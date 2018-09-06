In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018 was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

1. Edwin Hawkins Source:Getty Singer Edwin Hawkins performs onstage at the 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on April 23, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,performance,singer,tennessee,nashville,grand ole opry house,gma dove award

2. Reg. E Cathey Source:Getty Actor Reg E. Cathey arrives to HBO’s New York premiere of ‘The Wire’ at Chelsea West Cinema in New York City on January 4, 2008. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,arrival,headshot,premiere,hbo,chelsea west cinemas,reg e. cathey,the wire

3. Dennis Edwards Source:Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – SEPTEMBER 22: Singer Dennis Edwards of The Temptations attends the 24th Annual Heroes And Legends Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel on September 22, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Redmond/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,looking at camera,waist up,portrait,music,singer,california,fashion,award,annual event,temptation,beverly hills hotel,beverly hills – california

4. John Mahoney Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: John Mahoney attends 60th annual TONY AWARDS red carpet arrivals at Radio City Music Hall N.Y.C. on June 10, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,arrival,incidental people,red carpet event,john mahoney,60th annual tony awards

5. Keith Jackson Source:Getty ABC SPORTS COMMENTATOR KEITH JACKSON 9/14/90 (Photo by Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,television show,studio shot,california,city of los angeles,1990-1999,photo shoot,commentator,keith jackson – sportscaster

6. Jerry Van Dyke Source:Getty Actor and Comedian Jerry Van Dyke Holding a Cigarette (Photo by �� John Springer Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,adult,waist up,portrait,actor,film industry,males,caucasian ethnicity,men,comedian,archival,brother,leaning,performing arts event,cigarette,smoking – activity,jerry van dyke

7. Lovebug starski Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 31: Lovebug Starski attends the Jodeci ‘The Past The Present And The Future’ Album Listening Session at Liberty Theater on March 31, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new york city,music,jodeci,2015

8. Craig Mack Source:Getty CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 1994: Rapper Craig Mack performs at the Riviera Theater in Chicago, Illinois in SEPTEMBER 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) vertical,microphone,arts culture and entertainment,usa,waist up,music,performance,1990-1999,artist,rap,illinois,chicago – illinois,compact disc,stage – performance space

9. Aretha Franklin Source:CS

10. Joe Jackson Source:Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Joe Jackson attends the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Bulgari) photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture […]

11. Anthony Bourdain Source:WENN 2016 Primetime Creative Emmy Awards – Day 2 -Press Room – at the Microsoft Theater on September 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA actor,actress,entertainment,photograph,celebrity,ca,red carpet,paparazzi,”los angeles”,”microsoft theater”,2016 primetime creative emmy awards – day 2 – arrivals at the microsoft theater on september 11,2016 in los angeles,”2016 primetime creative emmy awards – day 2 – arrivals”,”anthony […]

12. Reg E. Cathey Source:Getty NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 18: Actor Reg E. Cathey attends ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ premiere at SVA Theater on April 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,looking at camera,film industry,smiling,three quarter length,film premiere,red carpet event,school of visual arts theater,reg e. cathey,the […]

13. Yvonne Staples Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 04: Singer Yvonne Staples poses for a portrait at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,portrait,singer,california,city of los angeles,shrine auditorium,naacp image awards,yvonne staples

14. R. Lee Ermey Source:Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 19: Actor, television personality and former U.S. Marine Corps gunnery sergeant R. Lee Ermey attends the 2016 National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show to promote his Outdoor Channel show ‘Gunnytime with R. Lee Ermey’ at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 19, 2016 in […]

15. Harry Anderson Source:Getty Actor Harry Anderson attends Comic Relief Benefit on November 14, 1987 at the Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,actor,california,charity benefit,human interest,amphitheater,universal city,harry anderson – actor

16. Burt Reynolds Source:WENN Evening Shade

1990 – 1994

Shown: Burt Reynolds nocopyright,pr