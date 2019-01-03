CLOSE
“What’s Poppin!” – Kanye /LAHH Messiness / Surviving Cancelled Kelly

President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House

Source: Pool / Getty

Hola, ok…so Kanye and Kim are going to welcome baby #4 via surrogate in May…and Kanye got bumped from Coachella!

In LAHH messy news…Monice has been coming for her BD Lil Fizz…and he and Omarion’s BM Apryl have a few things to get off their chests!

That cancelled Kelly guys docuseries is trying to smear the late great Aaliyah’s name…and her mama aint having it!

