Police Hunt For White Man Who Shot & Killed 7-Year-Old Black Girl #JazmineBarnes

A senseless killing that took place in the Houston area this past weekend has rocked the nation, and police are on a manhunt for the suspect. Jazmine Barnes, 7, was shot and killed when a white man opened fire into her mother’s vehicle for reasons she says are unknown.

Houston Chronicle reports:

The slaying of young Jazmine Barnes — which stunned the region and attracted nationwide attention — drew questions Wednesday from local activists about whether the attack was racially motivated, with the reported white gunman targeting the black family in their car outside a Walmart just a few miles from a similar shooting 16 months earlier.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said detectives have been working around the clock since the Sunday shooting.

“We will not rest until we solve this case,” he told reporters. “It’s not easy. We need help, but I’m confident we’re heading in the right direction.

“We need to be very deliberate in this process,” he said, “because ultimately we want to make sure we get to the right person.”

Activist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt are offering up to $100,000 for tips leading to the capture and arrest of the suspect.

Our reward to find the killer of 7 year old Jazmine Barnes is now $75,000. We will not stop until we find this man and bring him to justice. If you know ANYTHING, anything at all, email me directly @ shaunking@gmail.com or contact @HCSOTexas & @SheriffEd_HCSO https://t.co/C11yqHUO4H — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 3, 2019

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

