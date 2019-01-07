Who Were The Big Winners At The 2019 Golden Globes 2019

We’re officially in awards season! From the Golden Globes to the Grammys and the Oscars, it’s the yearly culmination of great movies, music, speculation, snubs, winners, losers, amazing dresses, suits, best-dressed lists and more. The Golden Globe Awards are typically the first major award to be handed out during awards season.

The 2019 edition of the Globes was hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh and the nominees included Black Panther (yes, that came out in 2018), Atlanta, A Star Is Born, Crazy Rich Asians and Lady Gaga. Check out the full list of winners below! (Winners listed in bold).

Best Motion Picture – Drama Bohemian Rhapsody Black Panther BlacKkKlansman If Beale Street Could Talk A Star Is Born Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Glenn Close, The Wife Lady Gaga, Star Is Born Nicole Kidman, Destroyer Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me? Rosamund Pike, A Private War Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy Green Book Crazy Rich Asians The Favourite Mary Poppins Returns Vice Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy Olivia Colman, The Favourite Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade Charlize Theron, Tully Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Best Television Limited Series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story The Alienist Escape at Dannemora Sharp Objects A Very English Scandal Best Television Series – Comedy The Kominsky Method Barry The Good Place Kidding The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Best Television Performance by an Actress – Musical/Comedy Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Kristen Bell, The Good Place Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown Alison Brie, Glow Debra Messing, Will & Grace Best Director – Motion Picture Alfonso Cuaron, Roma Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born Peter Farrelly, Green Book Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman Adam McKay, Vice Best Television Performance By An Actor – Limited Series Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Foreign Language Film Roma Capernaum Girl Never Look Away Shoplifters Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy Christian Bale, Vice Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns Viggo Mortensen, Green Book Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie Best Supporting Television Actress Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Thandie Newton, Westworld Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale Best Screenplay – Motion Picture Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book Alfonso Cuaron, Roma Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk Adam McKay, Vice Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Mahershala Ali, Green Book Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? Sam Rockwell, Vice Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress – Drama Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid’s Tale Julia Roberts, Homecoming Keri Russell, The Americans Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk Amy Adams, Vice Claire Foy, First Man Emma Stone, The Favourite Rachel Weisz, The Favourite Best Original Song – Motion Picture “Shallow,” A Star Is Born “All the Stars,” Black Panther “Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’ “Requiem For A Private War,” A Private War “Revelation,” Boy Erased Best Original Score – Motion Picture Justin Hurwitz, First Man Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns Best Television Performance by an Actress – Limited Series Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora Amy Adams, Sharp Objects Connie Britton, Dirty John Laura Dern, The Tale Regina King, Seven Seconds Best Supporting Television Actor Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method Kieran Culkin, Succession Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Henry Winkler, Barry Best Television Series – Drama The Americans Bodyguard Homecoming Killing Eve Pose Best Television Performance by an Actor – Drama Richard Madden, The Bodyguard Jason Bateman, Ozark Stephan James, Homecoming Billy Porter, Pose Matthew Rhys, The Americans Best Motion Picture – Animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Incredibles 2 Isle of Dogs Mirai Ralph Breaks the Internet Best Television Performance by an Actor – Musical/Comedy Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America? Jim Carrey, Kidding Donald Glover, Atlanta Bill Hader, Barry

