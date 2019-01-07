Cyntoia Brown Granted Clemency To Be Released Summer 2019

You may be familiar with her story as #CyntoiaBrown has been a trending case for years and especially over the last year via social media and celebrities like Kim Kardashian & Rihanna bringing attention to it.

Well now the 30-year-old has now been granted clemency by Gov. Bill Haslam. Today he ordered an early release for Cyntonia Brown, the Tennessee woman and alleged sex trafficking victim serving a life sentence in prison for killing a man when she was 16.

Brown will be eligible for release August 7, 2019 Aug. 7, 15 years after she fatally shot a man in the back of the head while he was lying in bed beside her. She will stay on parole for 10 years.

Brown will also be required to participate in regular counseling sessions along with completing at least 50 hours of community service, including working with at-risk youth. She also will be required to get a job.

Congratulations on this young lady getting another chance at life!

