R. Kelly says he doesn’t give a &^%$ about what’s going on it’s his bday…. Really?!

via: TMZ

Cops showed up at R. Kelly‘s birthday celebration at a Chicago nightclub, responding to a call about a warrant for the singer’s arrest … TMZ has learned.

Kelly was partying his ass off at V75 Chicago early Thursday morning when cops say someone dropped a dime … calling them to say Kelly was there, and had a warrant for his arrest. Check out the police dispatcher putting the call out to Chicago PD units.

In other news Kells was evicted from his studio that we saw featured in the docuseries.

According to @Blast, sources in direct contact to the property says R.Kelly has exactly 2 weeks to settle on thousands of dollars in rent that he still reportedly owes or police will have full jurisdiction to enter the property and remove everything themselves. If you watched the docuseries, the studio as one of the headquarters for his alleged “sex cult.”

READ MORE

Cops Called To R. Kelly’s Wild Birthday Party + He Gets Evicted From Studio Featured On #SurivingRKelly was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: