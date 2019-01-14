‘You’ Starring Penn Badgley Is The Latest Terrifying Netflix Original To Go Viral

Netflix is on a roll!

It hasn’t been long since Bird Box went viral and folks that don’t value their lives started doing the #BirdBoxChallenge. Now, there’s some new streaming content the internet can’t stop talking about. You is a Lifetime series-turned-Netflix Original starring Penn Badgley (best known as Dan Humphrey from Gossip Girl), Shay Mitchell, Elizabeth Lail, and Luca Padovan. The series follows Joe, a book store clerk who’s trying his best to get over a cheating ex when he meets a new girl, Beck. Obsessed with making sure his new potential relationship doesn’t end up like his last, he begins stalking Beck, learning the details of her life, inserting himself where he can, and manipulating her relationships. By day he’s just a bookstore clerk and by night, a serial killer—and his ability to mask the latter instantly makes you wonder about who, in your own life, might be hiding a deep, dark secret of their own.

Eventually, we get to learn Joe’s back story—how he became the serial killer that he is, and how the killing characteristic is passed down from generation to generation. You’ll have to watch it for yourself, but just know it’s a really good series with some great acting that speaks to real life:

“So @PennBadgley is an amazing actor. He makes you want to like his character, Joe, so badly in YOU. His charisma was spot on….kind of like…oh, I don’t know, Ted Bundy. Stay strong. Run from the Joes of the world. Run far. # YOU,” one fan @KasieWest tweeted after watching.

