Eps. 1 – Michael Lastoria x Culturetects Interview | Creating &Pizza

In the first episode of the Culturetects Podcast, Creator and Founder of &Pizza, Michael Lastoria sits down with Culturetects Host, Angie Ange at the &Pizza Headquarters in Washington D.C. to talk how in less than 10 years he has built one of the most successful pizza companies on the east coast. This exclusive conversation dives into how Michael got his start, why he chose to start a pizza company, how to create an authentic brand, and the steps for building a company from your internal values.

Watch portions of the above interview. The full interview can be found at http://bit.ly/culturetects

ABOUT CULTURETECTS

Produced by The Neo Elite – – 93.9 WKYS’s Morning Show Staple, Angie Ange speaks with top entrepreneurs, investors, and #business professionals who are at the intersection of Culture and Business, in order to understand the fundamental architect and blueprint for their success.

