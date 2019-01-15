Alicia Keys To Host 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

This year’s Grammy nominations are led by Kendrick Lamar with eight nods recognizing his work for the “Black Panther” soundtrack. Drake is right behind him with seven nominations, followed by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, R&B newcomer H.E.R., who all notched five noms.

The Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 10th at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The broadcast will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m.