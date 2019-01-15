CLOSE
Alicia Keys To Host 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards!
Keys announced the news this morning via a video on her YouTube channel. She then followed up that with a post on her IG, of her holding a Grammy award with the caption reading ‘BIG NEWS”

This year’s Grammy nominations are led by Kendrick Lamar with eight nods recognizing his work for the “Black Panther” soundtrack. Drake is right behind him with seven nominations, followed by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, R&B newcomer H.E.R., who all notched five noms.

The Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 10th at Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The broadcast will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m.

Alicia Keys To Host 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO] was originally published on tlcnaptown.hellobeautiful.com

