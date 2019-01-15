Dame Dash Wants To Meet With 50 Cent & Nick Cannon, But Funk Flex Can Hit The Bricks

Last week Nick Cannon and Dame Dash caught the fury of 50 Cent and Funk Master Flex after Dame and Nick implied that Jay-Z had sampled Foxy Brown’s underage cakes back in the mid 90’s. After 50 called them “2 suckers” and Flex said they were “giggling like b*tches,” Nick Cannon tried to calm the situation with them to no avail.

Now it seems like Dame Dash wants to try to clear the air by brokering a meeting between himself, Nick Cannon and 50 Cent, but Funk Master Flex need not apply. Dame took to his IG to throw up a post of an interview he did in which he responded to 50 Cent’s criticism of his previous interview with Nick Cannon saying “50’s with the sh*ts” because he’s an entertainer but Dame himself “is not really with the sh*ts like that.”

But it was the caption to the post that really raised some eyebrows as Dame called for unity between himself, 50, and Nick, but Flex can kick rocks as far as he’s concerned.

“I would definitely like to have a conversation with @50cent and if we do it definitely won’t be about no bubble gum shit like talking about some other dude that would not be boss…Only thing me @nickcannon and @50cent should be talking about when we get in a room is getting money…anything else is uncivilized… now that would gangster and really scary.” As for the OG NYC DJ, Dame wrote “@funkflex you couldn’t be at that meeting you would fuck it up and tell master everything.” Ouch! So much for everyone sticking together going into the new year.

