The DMV
Staples Fulfillment Center To Close In Hanover

In a notice posted Tuesday with the state’s Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, the Staples Fulfillment Center said it will be closing its plant on Dorsey Road in Hanover March 16.

Source:FoxBaltimore

Staples Fulfillment Center To Close In Hanover was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

