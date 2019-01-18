Go-Go Lead Men Big G of BYB & Rapper of W.H.A.T. Band Squash Their Beef

Even now and then Angie Ange in the Morning will bless the DMV with a live crank session. Today was going to be one of those special days featuring Back Yard and W.H.A.T. Band but they had something else planned for us.

Big G wanted to get everything off his chest in preparation for Sunday’s “Unfinished Business” show with W.H.A.T. Band hosted by our very own DJ Money. This was needed conversation and Angie gave them floor to hash everything out. See the full interaction below.

