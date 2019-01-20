Paw Patrol Brings Excitement For The Children

Okay let’s be real, children under the age of 6 have some pretty fun things. This one Paw Patrol is not only educational but it is exciting and full of adventure. I see why my 3 year old loves Chase and Marshall. It’s one thing to see them on a flat screen hanging on the wall or on a tablet while riding in a car seat. Now Paw Patrol is on Stage. Paw Patrol has gone live with a Rescue Mission. I’m a fire pup… Says Marshall…. and his name is Chase and he is on the case. Take your kids to this cool stage play. Get your tickets at http://www.pawpatrollive.com. tag me in your posts @djflavashow and of course @939wkys Below is a link from the last Paw Patrol stage play.

