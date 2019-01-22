[Music Video] Shot Clock by Ella Mai

New music video from Ella Mai has twitter wondering “Why is she wearing a football jersey?”

The answer to the popular question isn’t cleared up just yet, but who’s going to deny her good looks in it?! Ella Mai is in the game playing by her own rules. Directed by Colin Tilley, responsible for Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” music video which earned him a Grammy nomination for “Best Music Video.”

Ella Mai will be performing at the Broccoli Music Festival, Saturday, April 27th at the FedEx Field.

