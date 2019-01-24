Beef Becomes Cheese: Vince Staples Promotes Nola Rapper Reggi Bang Bang After Online Squabble Over NFC Championship

What initially began as an argument between two rappers, Long Beach’s own Vince Staples and New Orleans spitter Reggi Bang Bang, each fiercely loyal to their respective regional teams, is shaping up to be a collaboration between the pair. It all started Sunday when the NFC Championship game came to an end.

It was while scrolling a local blog that Reggi Bang Bang saw a post about comments Staples had made about the Saints. He took to his Instagram Live to respond directly to Staples and to his surprise, got a request from Staples asking to join his live broadcast. Reggi Bang Bang says he told Staples he was banned from coming to New Orleans.

“I may not be a big figure, but the people who mess with me, really rock with me, so it was like — no he can’t come here,” Reggi Bang Bang explained to HipHopWired. The tide started to turn once the New Orleans rapper stopped focusing on Staples’ heated fans, who were riled up online and bringing more attention to the exchange, and instead began to hear Staples out directly.

“Cooler heads started to prevail when we started to talk on direct messages,” Reggi Bang Bang explained, saying at some point during their interaction Staples must have clicked the link in his IG bio. “My first reaction about him going to my video was that he wanted to insult me, when I realized he was being genuine and authentic, it changed the whole conversation.”

Somebody get a sit down with me and Reggie Bang Bang I would like to lift my ban from Louisiana and possibly get a feature. pic.twitter.com/Jm5SE6pNMf — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 21, 2019

This Reggie Bang Bang go crazy https://t.co/NU4O87GcwB — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 21, 2019

Vince posted the video for Reggi Bang Bang’s song “#WHATaREALni**aBOUT” leading to an immediate increase in his views.

“He gave me the biggest co-sign of my career,” Reggi Bang Bang told HipHopWired. “He said I don’t want to talk about the beef, I want to talk about the video. I was like, ‘If you like it, post it!’ He was like ‘I already posted it.’ I looked at his Twitter and I was like ‘Oh sh**.’

Ironically, the pair managed to hammer out all their differences by the Martin Luther King holiday, with both posting about their unexpected alliance on social media. Vince currently only follows two people on Instagram (Reggi Bang Bang) and as a result of the online buzz, Shade 45 “Sway in the Morning” picked up “#WHATaREALni**aBOUT” as well.

I love when a nigga try to press you on the internet and you discover they music that goes crazy. My favorite part of the internet. #SupportBlackBusinesses — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) January 21, 2019

We love how a disagreement that started out over the Saints loss ended in a win for New Orleans, right? You can check out Reggi Bang Bang on Instagram and Twitter

Stream and watch “#WHATaREALni**aBOUT” below:

